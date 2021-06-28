Drillers Homestand to Feature 3 Independence Holiday Fireworks Spectaculars

June 28, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Tulsa Drillers News Release







The Tulsa Drillers will continue a two-week long homestand with six games against the Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners) that will run from June 29 through July 4. The homestand will conclude with three straight nights of Fireworks Shows, July 2-4, to celebrate Independence Day.

In addition to the three straight Fireworks games, the series will open with a $2 Tuesday on June 29, followed by Paws and $3 White Claws on Wednesday June 30.

The game on Thursday, July 1 will be a doubleheader of promotions with a Thirsty Thursday and a Jack White Bobblehead giveaway. As for the unique bobblehead, Mr. White had this to say.

"The head is very bobbly, even at times, wobbly," said White. "It has a very nice bounce to it while keeping a level of stability that is rare with bobbleheads of lesser quality. I'm sure this is a testament to the standards of excellence of the hard hitting Tulsa Drillers & the honorable Woody Guthrie Center. This is an honor as well as a responsibility. Thank you."

This bobblehead is sure to be one of the most popular ever given away at ONEOK Field.

A complete list and description of all promotions in the homestand are below.

The Drillers are 14-10 at ONEOK Field this season. The upcoming series will be their first meetings in Tulsa with Arkansas this season, but the two teams have split 12 games that have been played in North Little Rock.

The Drillers are coming off an exciting home series with Springfield in which they won five of the six games. The series included four come-from-behind wins for Tulsa, highlighted by Jeren Kendall's walk-off, grand slam home run to win Sunday's finale.

After these six home games, the Drillers will take to the road for two weeks for matchups at Springfield and Wichita. Tulsa's next home series will not take place until July 20-25.

Individual tickets for the upcoming games as well as all games for the rest of the season are now available for purchase online at TulsaDrillers.com, in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue) or over the phone at (918) 744-5901.

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS

June 29-July 4 vs. Arkansas Travelers

Tuesday, June 29 First Pitch at 7:05 PM / Gates Open at 6:00 PM

2 WORKS FOR YOU $2 TUESDAY

The Drillers open a six-game series with the Arkansas Travelers with the popular $2 Tuesday courtesy of TulsaRecycles.com, 2 Works for You, 106.1 The Twister and 92.1 The Beat. Fans can purchase tickets for the T-Mobile Lawn for only $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee), while all other tickets are discounted $3 off normal prices. Fans can also buy hot dogs, bags of popcorn, cotton candy, ice cream sandwiches and soft drinks for just $2 each. In addition, everyone can save $2 on Mazzio's Go Pizzas. Lastly, Busch and Busch Light beer will be on sale for adults ages 21 and over for just $2 per serving from 6-8 PM on the concourse behind home plate.

Wednesday, June 30 First Pitch at 7:05 PM / Gates Open at 6:00 PM

PAWS AND $3 WHITE CLAWS

Wednesday games give you the perfect opportunity to provide your dog with a fun night at the ballpark thanks to our Paws and $3 White Claws Night presented by City of Tulsa: Save Our Streams, City Vet Hospital, 94.1 KXOJ and 100.9 KTSO.

Fans are invited to bring their dogs to the game where they can enjoy the action from the T-Mobile Lawns or the Budweiser Terrace. Dogs do not need tickets but they must have record of an up-to-date rabies vaccination and can enter with their owners through either the First Base or Oil Derrick Entrances.

In addition, various flavors of White Claws will be on sale for only $3 per serving.

Thursday, July 1 First Pitch at 7:05 PM / Gates Open at 6:00 PM

JACK WHITE BOBBLEHEADS

Jack White played a memorable concert at ONEOK Field in 2018, and we have a great bobblehead to commemorate the occasion! Fans of Jack White as well as bobblehead collectors will not want to miss this giveaway, with the first 1,000 fans with a paid admission entering through either the First Base, Oil Derrick or Osage/Greenwood Gates receiving the bobbleheads. This great giveaway is courtesy of the Woody Guthrie Center, My41 and 97.5 KMOD.

THIRSTY THURSDAY

It will also be a Thirsty Thursday with Bud and Bud Light on sale in the left and right field concourses for just $2 per serving. Soft drinks will also be available for only $2 per serving at the main concessions stands.

Friday, July 2 First Pitch at 7:05 PM / Gates Open at 6:00 PM

FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

Make ONEOK Field your place to celebrate the July 4th Weekend as we have three straight nights of Fireworks Shows planned to commemorate Independence Day, and it all starts with Friday Night Fireworks! This first night of back-to-back-to-back Fireworks Spectaculars is presented by the FOX23 and K95.5.

OBI BLOOD DRIVE

The Oklahoma Blood Institute will have mobile units located on Elgin Avenue from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. to accommodate folks interested in donating blood. All donors will receive two tickets to a future Drillers game!

COLD ZONE ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT TICKETS

Special All-You-Can-Eat Cold Zone tickets are available for this game. The tickets are located on the first base Coors Light Refinery Deck and include free soft drinks and a two-hour, all-you-can-eat buffet of hamburgers, hot dogs, bratwursts and extras! You also have access to a private cash bar. Tickets in the Cold Zone are just $32 each and can be purchased.

Saturday, July 3 First Pitch at 7:05 PM / Gates Open at 6:00 PM

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY INDEPENDENCE WEEKEND FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR #2

It's the second of three big holiday Fireworks Shows celebrating our country's birthday. This great night is presented by NewsChannel 8 and AM 1430 The Buzz.

Sunday, July 4 First Pitch at 7:05 PM / Gates Open at 6:00 PM

INDEPENDENCE DAY FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR #3

Come out to the ballpark and celebrate July 4th with baseball and fireworks! The Drillers conclude their homestand with a meeting against the Arkansas Travelers, followed by a gigantic Fireworks Spectacular to commemorate our country's birthday presented by River Spirit Casino, NewsChannel 8 and Mix 96.5.

COLD ZONE ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT TICKETS

Special All-You-Can-Eat Cold Zone tickets are available for this game. The tickets are located on the first base Coors Light Refinery Deck and include free soft drinks and a two-hour, all-you-can-eat buffet of hamburgers, hot dogs, bratwursts and extras! You also have access to a private cash bar. Tickets in the Cold Zone are just $32 each and can be purchased.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from June 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.