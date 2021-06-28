4 Nights of Freedom Week Fireworks Coming to Hammons Field

The Cardinals are celebrating Fourth of July weekend with four themed patriotic post-game fireworks shows from July 1-4 for our annual Freedom Week Celebration, ending with a Fourth of July concert and downtown fireworks show on July 4!

With Hammons Field back to full capacity with no masking requirements, celebrate Fourth of July weekend in the best outdoor, open-air entertainment environment in Southwest Missouri.

The annual Freedom Week celebration at Hammons Field kicks off on the 1st of July with Freedom Week American Party Fireworks following the Cardinals game vs. the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (AA, Royals) at 7:05 p.m.

Gates open: 6:05 p.m.

Even More Thursday Promotions:

- St. Louis Cardinals 1942 Word Champions Budweiser Beer Stein Giveaway (2,000 Fans, age 21+)

- Klement's $1 Bratwurst Night

- Happy Half-Hour: For the first 30 minutes after gates open this and every game, all fans (21+) can enjoy drink specials on all adult beverages from Hammons Field concessions locations!

Freedom Week American Kids Fireworks on July 2

Freedom Week at Hammons Field continues on the 2nd of July with Freedom Week American Kids Fireworks after the Cardinals vs. Naturals game at 7:05 p.m.

Gates open: 6:05 p.m.

Even More Friday Promotions:

- Hiland Dairy Red Wiffle Ball Bat Set Giveaway (2,000 Fans)

- Happy Half-Hour: For the first 30 minutes after gates open this and every game, all fans (21+) can enjoy drink specials on all adult beverages from Hammons Field concessions locations!

Freedom Week American Country Fireworks on July 3

We're blasting off with a Freedom Week American Country Fireworks show on July 3 after the Cardinals host the Naturals (AA, Royals) at 6:35 p.m.

Gates open: 5:35 p.m.

Even More Saturday Promotions:

- St. Louis Cardinals Jack Flaherty Road Alternate Blue Jersey Giveaway (2,000 Fans)

- Happy Half-Hour: For the first 30 minutes after gates open this and every game, all fans (21+) can enjoy drink specials on all adult beverages from Hammons Field concessions locations!

Patriotic Fireworks, Kids Run the Bases and The Dirty Saints LIVE concert at Hammons Field on July 4!

Celebrate the Fourth of July at Hammons Field with the biggest fireworks celebration in downtown Springfield!

After the Cardinals host the Naturals (AA, Royals) on July 4 at 6:05 p.m., the patriotic post-game party begins with Kids Run the Bases, a LIVE concert presented by Aaron Sachs & Associates featuring The Dirty Saints, and a Freedom Week Patriotic Fireworks Show.

Gates open: 5:05 p.m.

The concert will begin following the game with the fireworks show to follow.

Even More Fourth of July Promotions:

- Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday & Kids Run the Bases: Kids at every Cardinals Sunday home game receive free Hiland Dairy Ice Cream sandwiches before first pitch for Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday and get to run the bases after the game!

- Happy Half-Hour: For the first 30 minutes after gates open this and every game, all fans (21+) can enjoy drink specials on all adult beverages from Hammons Field concessions locations!

