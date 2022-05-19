Komets Seek New Affiliation

May 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - The Vegas Golden Knights announced that they will partner with the ECHL's expansion Savannah Ghost Pirates starting next season. The Komets have opened negotiations with other NHL organizations regarding the 2022-2023 season.

"We greatly appreciate our relationship with the Golden Knights organization over the last four years, said Komet President Michael Franke. "The affiliation did not bring us a lot of players, but the players that were here were very talented, with some advancing to the National Hockey League. At the end of the day, they have chosen to move in a different direction."

The Komets will open up the season on October 21st at Indy, with the home opener on October 22nd against Cincinnati.

Get Komet Tickets- Season tickets are on sale now at Early Bird Pricing through the end of May. Visit Komets.com or call 260-483-0011 for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.