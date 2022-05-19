Officials Named for Conference Finals

May 19, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The following eight referees and 10 linesmen have been selected to work the Conference Finals in the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Referees: Nolan Bloyer (2nd Conference Finals), Logan Gruhl (1st), John Lindner (1st), Mathieu Menniti (1st), Alex Normandin (4th), Trevor Wohlford (1st), Riley Yerkovich (2nd) and Jack Young (1st).

Linesmen: Antoine Bujold-Roux (1st Conference Finals), Brady Fagan (2nd), Chad Fuller (1st), Bryan Gorcoff (1st), Shane Gustafson (3rd), Matthew Heinen (1st), Dan Kovachik (2nd), JP Waleski (3rd), Christopher Williams (4th) and Tannum Wyonzek (1st).

"Each of these officials have been selected based on their on-ice performance and professionalism from the first and second rounds of the Kelly Cup Playoffs," said ECHL Manager of Officiating Operations Stephen Thomson. "Making it to the Conference Finals is a great accomplishment and each individual should be proud to get to this point."

Eastern Conference Finals

Newfoundland Growlers vs. Florida Everblades

Game 1 - Friday, May 20 at 7 p.m. NT at Newfoundland

Game 2 - Sunday, May 22 at 7 p.m. NT at Newfoundland

Game 3 - Wednesday, May 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida

Game 4 - Friday, May 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida

Game 5 - Saturday, May 28 at 7 p.m. ET at Florida (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Tuesday, May 31 at 7 p.m. NT at Newfoundland (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, June 1 at 7 p.m. NT at Newfoundland (If Necessary)

Western Conference Finals

Toledo Walleye vs. Utah Grizzlies

Game 1 - Friday, May 20 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Toledo

Game 2 - Saturday, May 21 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Toledo

Game 3 - Tuesday, May 24 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Utah

Game 4 - Friday, May 27 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Utah

Game 5 - Saturday, May 28 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Utah (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Monday, May 30 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Toledo (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Tuesday, May 31 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Toledo (If Necessary)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 19, 2022

Officials Named for Conference Finals - ECHL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.