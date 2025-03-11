Kohanski Commits to Minnesota Duluth

March 11, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars forward Kade Kohanski has announced his commitment to play college hockey at the University of Minnesota Duluth, an NCAA Division-I program in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.

Kohanski, 19, has 26 points in 51 games in his first season in the USHL. He recorded his first USHL multi-goal game Nov. 15 at Chicago and recorded three assists vs. Omaha Jan. 25. Kohanski enters this weekend with points in four of his last five games.

The Hermantown, Minn. native previously played in NAHL for parts of the last two seasons with the Bismarck Bobcats, totaling 52 points (20+32) in 69 games. Kohanski put up two dominants years of high-school hockey with 62 points (20+40) in 31 games for Hermantown in 2021-22 and then 34 points (15+19) in 22 games the next season. He was selected by the Stars in the fourth round of the 2024 USHL Phase II Draft.

"I thought it was an easy decision, being from the Duluth area," Kohanski said. "It's been my dream school ever since I grew up watching. Always wanted to be a Bulldog."

Minnesota Duluth has won three national titles, including most recently repeating in 2018 and 2019. The Bulldogs have qualified for the NCAA Tournament 15 times and made the Frozen Four eight times. Minnesota Duluth has earned three conference regular-season championships and six conference tournament championships. It finished this regular season 13-18-3 for the seventh seed in the NCHC tournament. NHL alumni include Justin Faulk, Brett Hull, Neal Pionk and Mason Raymond.

The Bulldogs are led by Scott Sandelin, who is in his 24th season. Sandelin has been on the bench for all three of Minnesota Duluth's national titles. He was named the WCHA Coach of the Year and the Spencer Penrose Award recipient in 2004. Sandelin has coached three Hobey Baker Award winners and 12 NCAA D-I All Americans. Former Stars head coach Cody Chupp (2017-20) is an assistant on Sandelin's staff.

"We are very excited to announce Kade's commitment to Minnesota Duluth," Stars head coach Rocky Russo said. "Kade is one of the most versatile players I have ever been able to coach. He has been a big part of our team's success this season both on and off the ice. He will be an outstanding addition to the hockey program and academic community at UMD."

Kohanski and the Stars wrap up their regular-season series against the Omaha Lancers at 7:05 Friday night at the Liberty First Credit Union Arena before hosting the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders for $2 Night on Saturday at 6:05. After an off day on Sunday, Lincoln is in action next Monday night for a St. Patrick's Day game against the Fargo Force. Tickets can be purchased at lincolnstars.com

