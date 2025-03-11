Waterloo Black Hawks Weekly Preview

March 11, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Eastern Extremes

The Black Hawks will meet the teams on opposite ends of the United States Hockey League Eastern Conference standings this weekend. At 7:05 p.m. Friday, Waterloo will visit the Chicago Steel at Fox Valley Ice Arena. Chicago is currently in eighth place. The Hawks claimed a 4-0 win against the Steel on September 21st, prevailing again February 21st during a 4-1 rematch. This Saturday, Waterloo will seek their first win against the Dubuque Fighting Saints during 2024/25. The 6:05 p.m. tilt will be the Fighting Saints' final visit to Young Arena this season. Waterloo is 0-2-4 during the current season series.

50th Game

Waterloo's game against Chicago is the 50th on this season's schedule. Defenseman Brady Peddle has played in all of them so far, along with teammates Dylan Compton and Brock Schultz. However, Peddle meets the USHL's qualifications for rookie status, putting him in highly exclusive company. Chicago's William Tomko and Adam Benak of the Youngstown Phantoms are the only other rookies who have skated in all of their team's games. Peddle's +13 plus/minus differential ranks second among league rookies; he has scored three goals (two game-winners), plus six assists this season.

Lucky 13?

Brendan McMorrow recorded three power play goals last weekend, pulling his season total up to 12. He currently ranks third in the league. McMorrow is the first Black Hawk with a dozen power play goals in a season since Emil Ohrvall in 2018/19. If he reaches 13, it will be the first time a Waterloo skater has hit that mark since Brock Boeser had 15 in 2014/15. McMorrow is also the first Hawk to 20 total goals this season. A year ago, John Mustard, Myles Hilman, Gavyn Thoreson, and Griffin Erdman each crossed that threshold.

Back to OT

Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Lincoln Stars was Waterloo's first overtime game since January 11th, a span of 16 games. Even though the Hawks avoided extra time for the equivalent of one-quarter of the season, Waterloo's 13 overtimes still rank second in the league. Only the Dubuque Fighting Saints (14) have played more.

Recent Games

Power play scoring helped the Hawks bring back three of four possible standings points from a trip to Nebraska. Brendan McMorrow scored twice during advantage situations in the second period Friday. His first goal broke a 1-1 tie and sent Waterloo to a 5-1 victory versus the Tri-City Storm. Facing the Lincoln Stars Saturday, McMorrow and Grady Deering notched power play goals to undo a 2-0 deficit. The Stars won in overtime, but Waterloo extended their lead to four points in the race for third in the USHL Western Conference.

