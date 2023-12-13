Knights Launch Eddie G.G. Burton Scholarship for Local High School Seniors

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights are pleased to partner with Gaile Dry-Burton to continue the memory and legacy of her much beloved husband, Eddie G.G. Burton. Beginning today, the Knights and Dry-Burton are officially launching the "Eddie G.G. Burton Scholarship", honoring the life and legacy of a man dedicated to athletics and academics.

A former Negro Leagues baseball player, Burton excelled on the diamond and in the community. As a 16-year-old in 1947, he began playing in the Negro Leagues with the Harrisburg Giants. For Burton and many others, that year proved to be monumental as Jackie Robinson broke Major League Baseball's color barrier on April 15. Over the years, Burton played with many baseball greats, including Hall-of-Famers Leroy "Satchel" Paige, Minnie Minoso and Buck O'Neal. In 1954, Burton's Giants won the Eastern Negro League championship. While Burton certainly made a name for himself on the baseball field, he was also a trailblazer in the Civil Rights Movement, becoming the first black president of the District 91 Machinist Union.

"I am extremely proud to join with the Charlotte Knights to continue the legacy of my husband, Eddie G.G. Burton," stated Gaile Dry-Burton. "Eddie was indeed a trailblazer for both civil rights and union worker rights throughout his lifetime. In addition, he spent many years keeping the legacy of the Negro Leagues alive. Eddie valued and understood the importance of education and recognized that education is an essential link to a better life. It is a wonderful tribute to have these scholarships named in his honor. I know Eddie would be just as proud."

To improve educational funding for high school student athletes attending a Historically Black College and University (HBCU), the Knights and Dry-Burton are committed to providing two $1,000 college scholarships to local high school seniors.

More details about this inaugural scholarship, along with an application to apply, can be found here: Eddie G.G. Burton Scholarship.

All applications must be completed and submitted to the Charlotte Knights by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2024. The recipients of the inaugural Eddie G.G. Burton Scholarship will be honored in a pre-game ceremony during the 10th Annual Negro Leagues Night at Truist Field on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

Burton's dedication to honoring the history of the Negro Leagues helped launch the team's first Negro Leagues Night in 2014. On this special night each season, the Knights honor the Negro Leagues with help from former players, historians and others. On the concourse, the Knights will once again welcome Ray Banks and his traveling Negro Leagues museum. On the field, the Knights will wear "Charlotte Black Hornets" uniforms on this day, honoring the rich history of Negro Leagues Baseball in the Queen City.

For more information about the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox), including season membership plans and more, please visit www.CharlotteKnights.com. The 2024 season at Truist Field -- the team's 10th in Uptown Charlotte -- opens on Tuesday, April 2 against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles).

