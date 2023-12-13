Syracuse Mets Create Scholarships for OCC Students Who Plan to Use Their Education to Benefit the Community

SYRACUSE - The Syracuse Mets and Onondaga Community College today announced the creation of two scholarships which will support students who plan to use their education to benefit the community:

"The Syracuse Mets 'The Nine' Scholarship"

"The Nine" is a MiLB Black-community focused outreach initiative specifically designed to honor and celebrate the historic impact numerous Black baseball pioneers made on the sport, provide new opportunities for youth baseball and softball participation, further diversify the business of baseball, and embrace millions of passionate fans nationwide. The Nine is named after the number Jackie Robinson wore when he played with the Triple-A Montreal Royals.

"The Syracuse Mets Copa de la Diversion Scholarship"

"Copa de la Diversión" is a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with Minor League Baseball teams' local Hispanic communities.

More details about both scholarships:

Each recipient will be a full-time student who pledges to use their education to benefit the community.

Each recipient will be from Onondaga, Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, or Oswego County.

Each scholarship will be worth $500 per semester, beginning in the spring 2024 semester which starts January 29.

Current and prospective students can enroll for the spring semester by visiting the OCC website. Full-time tuition for the spring semester is $2,645.

The scholarship recipients will be recognized at future Syracuse Mets "The Nine" and "Copa de la Diversión" nights.

The scholarships will be administered through the OCC Foundation.

"The Syracuse Mets are dedicated to supporting, celebrating and engaging with all communities throughout Central New York," said Jason Smorol, General Manager. "Last season we spoke with leaders within our community and asked them how we could help, and this was one of the ideas. We hope these scholarships will make a difference in the lives of the students that receive them and make education more accessible."

"We are so grateful to the Syracuse Mets for partnering with us in this important initiative which will reward students who choose to improve their lives and their communities through higher education. Future students will benefit from our collaboration with our minor league baseball organization, which has been a summertime staple of life here for nearly 90 years," said OCC President Dr. Warren Hilton.

The Syracuse Mets 2024 season begins March 29th. Season tickets are on sale now, as are the Flex Plans and the Flex Plan Plus. For more information, please call 315-474-7833 or visit the Syracuse Mets website at syracusemets.com. You can also contact Michael Tricarico for more information at mtricarico@syracusemets.com.

