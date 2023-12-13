Light the Knights Insider Tips

Let's let you all in on a few little secrets, shall we? While there is no bad way to experience our Light the Knights Festival at Truist Field, there are a few ways to enhance your experience. Below you'll find what we would consider the keys to a perfect day at LTK, the merriest and brightest spot in Charlotte. Consider this our Christmas present to you- you're welcome!

ARRIVAL TIME: 3:00 P.M.

Trust us on this. When you purchase your tickets online you can also reserve parking, which saves a ton of time. Light the Knights is open for extended hours starting Monday, December 18th, so most days we are open from noon to 10:00 p.m. but we think there's a best time to arrive, which is 3:00 p.m.

If you arrive at 3:00 p.m. it gives you the perfect amount of time to participate in our activities before the sun sets, which is strategic, because as the sky darkens, the light show begins and you can sit back, relax, and enjoy.

Carefully curated with classic holiday songs, our choreographed light show features thousands of radiant lights that sparkle and shine to the beat of Christmas tunes. So after you're done skating and snow tubing to your hearts fullest desire, grab a bite to eat at one of our many options on the concourse (or at the Paper Mill Pub, more on that later), take a seat, and watch the combination of our bright lights and the glistening Charlotte cityscape take your breath away. It's enough to make any Grinch's heart a little bigger.

DINNER & DRINKS: The Yule Log at the Paper Mill Pub (after 4:00 p.m.)

Outside of our food options on the concourse, there is also a new place to grab grub and drinks at Truist Field. The Paper Mill Pub is decked out from head to toe in holiday decor and lights, plus there's a special holiday drink menu available throughout Light the Knights! Want to take your drink from the pub and walk around the ballpark? No problem. That's what our light-up to-go souvenir drink cups are for!

It's the holidays, so why go to a regular bar when you can go to a cool bar? The most unique drink on the holiday menu is the Yule Log (pictured below). How many drinks come with an actual fired-up "yule log?" Not many, we'd guess. This combination of RumChata, Fireball, vanilla vodka, and butterscotch schnapps screams 'tis the season, which is a big reason why it's a fan favorite.

Also, on a cold winter night, there's nothing better than some warm food warm you up. Loaded tater tots are my top pick for a post-skate or snow tubing snack.

SAVE ROOM FOR DESSERT: The Market at Light the Knights

Fudge, hot chocolate, baked goods, oh my! Christmas calories don't count... believe us. If you have a sweet tooth, look no further than The Market at the Light the Knights Festival. Plus, it's the perfect chance to shop locally. After you're done with dinner and drinks, indulge in something sweet from our market, and maybe pick up a few last-minute gifts too.

Our whole layout at Light the Knights is designed to cater to you. From Mrs. Claus' Kitchen to Christmas Tree Lane and our Winter Wonderland, you can start with the concourse light displays and end with The Market, or you can do the opposite.

LETTER TO SANTA: *Write your address!*

This is the insider tip of ALL insider tips: When you write your letter to Santa, write a return address and we promise his elves will be hard at work to write you back! Oh, and speaking of Santa, here's his schedule (with Mrs. Claus too):

12/14: 5:00-9:30 p.m.

12/15: 5:00-9:30 p.m.

12/16: 12:00-9:30 p.m.

12/17: 12:00-7:30 p.m.

12/18: 12:00-9:30 p.m.

12/19: 12:00-9:30 p.m.

12/20: 12:00-9:30 p.m.

12/21: 12:00-9:30 p.m.

12/22: 12:00-9:30 p.m.

12/23: 12:00-9:30 p.m.

COAT CHECK: *Just $5.00!*

We get it, it's tough to go places with the kids and not bring a big bag. Or maybe, the night is a little warmer than expected, regardless, we have a safe spot for you to place all of your belongings while you're enjoying Light the Knights. Located by our skate rental tent, this can be a saving grace, so don't forget!

PICTURE IT: These moments are unforgettable

The Holidays can be stressful, we know. But, they are also a time to make forever memories, which we hope you will do this year at Light the Knights. Whether it's skating under the stars, racing down the snow tubing hill and laughing so hard after you can hardly breathe, or soaking in the beauty of the scene that sits in front of you with our light show and skyline view, there truly is no place like Truist Field this holiday season.

Everyone comes to this event for different reasons. Some people to please the kids, others are on a first date- some might be getting married soon, and maybe others to entertain the in-laws you see once a year, but we promise you'll all leave feeling merrier, brighter, and oh so jolly, because at Light the Knights, making people happy is what we do. Enjoy!

