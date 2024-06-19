Knights Alumni Foundation Sets Record Donations

June 19, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

London Knights News Release







The London Knights Alumni Foundation through the generosity of London Knight Fans have set another record for the second straight year of total 50/50 donations.

In the 2022-23 season the London Knights Alumni Foundation set a record for their 50/50 program led by the Fans reaching $847,755 over a span of 47 home games. This past season (2023-2024) in only 45 home games the London Knights Alumni Foundation grew to a new record of $946,865 in gross sales. A record was set for a single game supporting the Baker Centre for Pancreatic Cancer on February 9th, 2024, in memory of former London Knight, Logan Hunter. The incredible support shown for Logan's family raised $60,610 with 50% going to the winner and 50% to the Baker Centre.

"On behalf of the London Knights Alumni Foundation, we would like to thank the fans, community and the London Knights Hockey Club for their continued support. We are delighted to put a record-breaking dollar amount back into the community and we look forward to your continued trust and support during the 2024-25 season." Rick Doyle, President, London Knights Alumni Foundation

"The local support for our community is outstanding. It's been a great year for our 50/50 program, and we can't thank the fans enough for their commitment to our team and our community."

-Mark Hunter, Vice President and General Manager, London Knights

The Alumni Foundation is also proud to announce that they have completed a five-year $100,000 pledge to the Children's Health Foundation in only two seasons. The Foundation in partnership with the Hockey Club are committed to a new $100,000 pledge. "We are sincerely grateful to the London Knights Alumni Foundation and the Hockey Club for their ongoing support of Children's," says Scott Fortnum, President and CEO, Children's Health Foundation. "The London Knights are champions for our community on and off the ice and they help ensure our kids at Children's Hospital have access to the best possible care."

The annual program allows for many local charitable organizations to promote their charities to a dedicated fan base and receive donations to continue to further their reach in our community. Some of the organizations that have benefited from donations this season include:

- Children's Health Foundation

- Baker Centre for Pancreatic Cancer

- Veterans Care Parkwood

- MINDS

- Shine Foundation

- ANOVA

- St Joseph's Health Care Foundation

- Big Brothers Big Sisters

- MADD Canada

- Ronald McDonald House

- London Foodbank

- Canadian Cancer Society

- London Children's Museum

- Humane Society London Middlesex

