2024 Memorial Cup Raises over $190,000 for Several Worthy Causes

TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL), alongside the Saginaw Spirit and the 2024 Memorial Cup Host Organizing Committee, is proud to announce that over $190,000 CAD was raised for several worthy causes during the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow, which ran from May 23 - June 2 in Saginaw, Michigan. The Royal Canadian Dominion Command Poppy Trust Fund, Canadian Mental Health Association, Memorial Cup Legacy Scholarship Program, United Way, Spirit Warriors Hockey Program, and Saginaw Spirit Charitable Foundation were among the many initiatives supported during the event.

Out of all the funds raised, over $55,000 was awarded to the Royal Canadian Legion Dominion Command Poppy Trust Fund through the auction of the Saginaw Spirit game-worn commemorative jerseys for the 2024 Memorial Cup. Since 2008, the host club of every Memorial Cup has worn commemorative sweaters in the opening game of the tournament as a way to recognize servicemen and women. Since this theme jersey program began 16 years ago, the CHL has raised more than $316,000 for the Poppy Trust Fund by auctioning off these one-of-a-kind sweaters.

Additionally, more than $76,000 USD ($104,000 CAD) was raised through the 2024 Memorial Cup in-arena 50/50, with $50,000 USD going to the Memorial Cup Legacy Scholarship Program, while $26,000 USD of the proceeds are set to be distributed among local United Way branches in the Great Lakes Bay Region of Michigan.

Born out of the CHL's commitment to academic excellence and as part of the league's effort to create a lasting legacy in communities that host the Memorial Cup, the Memorial Cup Legacy Scholarship Program was established in 2022 to support students from Memorial Cup host communities in their pursuit of post-secondary education. Over the next five years, thanks to the $50,000 raised through the 2024 Memorial Cup in-arena 50/50, two deserving students from Saginaw, Michigan, will annually be selected to receive academic scholarships valued at up to $5,000 as part of this program. Interested applicants from Saginaw, along with those from previous host communities in Saint John and Kamloops, who wish to apply for the next round of Memorial Cup scholarships can do so online via the CHL's website when the application process begins this September.

On top of that, between the CHL's Legacy Collection Auction and the 2024 Memorial Cup Online 50/50, over $14,000 was raised for the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA). The proceeds of both of these initiatives are part of the CHL's three-year commitment to dedicated fundraising activities in support of the CMHA's Talk Today program.

The Talk Today program serves as the league's mental health and suicide awareness initiative for clubs across the CHL. Since its inception, the program has trained over 5,200 players, coaches, billet parents, and staff from the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL with mental health and suicide awareness training. Throughout the 2023-24 season, all 60 CHL teams were trained through the Talk Today program.

Given the size and significance of the Memorial Cup, this annual event is capable of not only supporting national initiatives across both Canada and the U.S. but also efforts locally that leave a positive impact and legacy within the host community.

In addition to the funds raised for local United Way branches in the Saginaw area, close to $9,000 USD ($12,000 CAD) was awarded to the Saginaw Spirit Charitable Foundation through a silent auction of authentic autographed jerseys from key CHL alumni throughout the years, while $4,000 USD (close to $5,500 CAD) was raised via the annual Memorial Cup Fan Breakfast for the Spirit Warriors Hockey Program. The Spirit Warriors Hockey Program was created for disabled Veterans as a way to provide them with a therapeutic, educational, and developmental atmosphere through the sport of hockey.

The 2023-24 season marked the 104th time the Memorial Cup was presented. This year's edition saw the host Saginaw Spirit defeat the London Knights 4-3 in the final to secure their first-ever CHL championship title in franchise history. By accomplishing the latter, the Spirit became the first CHL club from Michigan to ever win the Memorial Cup and just the third U.S. franchise to accomplish the feat.

In addition to the Spirit and Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow also featured the Moose Jaw Warriors of the Western Hockey League (WHL) and the Drummondville Voltigeurs of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

Since being awarded for the first time 105 years ago, the Memorial Cup has developed a rich tradition that has shaped the way junior hockey is played in North America - becoming one of the most coveted trophies in the sport. Originally known as the OHA Memorial Cup and donated by the Ontario Hockey Association (OHA) in March 1919, this trophy was created in remembrance of the many soldiers who paid the supreme sacrifice for Canada in the First World War. It was later rededicated in 2010 to the memory of all fallen Canadian Military Personnel.

