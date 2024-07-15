Knight Hawks Announce Plans for Fan Appreciation Knight

July 15, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







HENDERSON - The Vegas Knight Hawks announced today plans for Fan Appreciation Knight, which will take place this Saturday, July 20 when the team takes on the Tucson Sugar Skulls at 6 p.m. PT. All fans in attendance will receive a poster featuring the 2024 Knight Hawks team photo.

This will be that last chance for fans to donate school supplies for our annual Back to School Bash. Anyone who brings 10 or more new packaged school supplies will receive a VKH mini football. Drop off locations will be located inside the Sam & Ash Tiltyard and South entrances.

To celebrate Fan Appreciation Knight, Rosati's (7380 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89123) will be offering 20 percent off all orders on Sunday, July 21 and Monday, July 22. Additionally, Vanilla Rice Hibachi (430 E Silverado Ranch Blvd, Las Vegas NV 89183) is offering fans 20 percent off all orders on Sunday, July 21 and Monday, July 22 through this link.

Limited single-game tickets for Fan Appreciation Knight are still available.

