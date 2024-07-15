Playoff Tickets on Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for the Bay Area Panthers first-round playoff game on July 28 at 4 p.m. at the SAP Center. Click HERE to get your tickets as the Panthers look to defend their IFL National Championship.

Bay Area Panthers season ticket holders--your 2024 Western Conference Semifinal playoff tickets have been added to your Bay Area Panthers account manager.

