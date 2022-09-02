Knarr's Seven Sterling Innings Helps Secure Shuckers' Win

MADISON, AL - Seven quality innings from LHP Brandon Knarr and a pair of home runs from Corey Ray powered the Biloxi Shuckers (58-63, 24-30 2nd Half) to a 4-2 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas (73-51, 32-33 2nd Half) on Friday night at Toyota Field.

As they've done in every game during the series, the Shuckers scored first. Thomas Dillard worked a lead-off walk from RHP Mason Erla (L, 4-5) and advanced to second on a groundout by Felix Valerio. After a foul out for the second out, Gabe Holt lashed a single to left, scoring Dillard to make it 1-0 Biloxi.

Knarr (W, 2-6) gave up a single to Aaron Whitefield as the first batter in the bottom of the first but got a double play out of Livan Soto before Zach Neto grounded out, giving Knarr an inning in which he faced the minimum. The lefty retired the side in order in the second and third inning, retiring nine batters in a row from the first through the fourth.

Biloxi added another run in the top of the third. Terence Doston single to left to begin the inning and Cam Devanney was hit by a pitch with one out, putting runners on first and second. Garrett Whitley then singled into left, scoring Doston to double Biloxi's lead at 2-0.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Trash Pandas tied the game without a hard-hit ball. After Whitefield struck out, Soto bunted his way on base before Soto hit a bouncing single past Zavier Warren, putting two men on base. A walk to Logan O'Hoppe loaded the bases and Sonny DiChiara narrowly avoided a double play, driving in a run with a fielder's choice to make it 2-1. An infield single by Preston Palmeiro brought home Neto to knot the game at 2-2. Knarr closed the fourth with a strikeout, his fourth of the day, to keep the game tied.

Ray took over in the top of the fifth, launching a lead-off homer to center, his fifth of the year, once again putting Biloxi ahead 3-2. The Shuckers' designated hitter went deep again in his next at bat in the sixth, banging a second home run off the batter's eye to widen the Biloxi lead to 4-2.

Knarr allowed just two base runners through the rest of his outing after the two-run fourth. The southpaw surrendered a two-out double to Whitefield in the top of the fifth but forced a groundout from Soto to stop a rally. Knarr walked O'Hoppe with one out in the sixth but finished his night by retiring the final five hitters he faced, including back-to-back strikeouts to conclude the seventh. All told, Knarr pitched seven innings and allowed just two runs on five hits while striking out nine, a new high at Double-A for the lefty.

Out of the bullpen, RHP Harold Chirino (H, 4) pitched a perfect eighth, striking out two batters. The Shuckers turned to RHP Zach Vennaro (S, 10) in the ninth inning, and after a walk to O'Hoppe, the righty struck out DiChiara and got a double play to bring the game to a close.

