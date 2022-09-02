M-Braves/Atlanta Braves Partnering to Provide $1 Tickets, Concession Vouchers to Jackson Residents for Sunday's Game

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves will offer $1 tickets to all Jackson residents (with proof of residency) for their 6:05 pm game this Sunday, Sept. 4, against the Tennessee Smokies at Trustmark Park. In addition, each Jackson resident that attends Sunday's game will receive a free meal voucher for a hot dog, chips, and a 16 oz drink, courtesy of the Atlanta Braves. Tickets and vouchers are only redeemable at the Trustmark Park box office at the ticket window. The Trustmark Park box office is open at 10 am on Sunday.

"Our thoughts have been with all of those currently struggling with their daily routine due to the current water crisis," said Pete Laven, vice president, and general manager of the Mississippi Braves. "We appreciate the Atlanta Braves joining forces with us on this event as we invite all Jackson residents out for a fun, carefree night at Trustmark Park."

Sunday's game features a special holiday weekend Fireworks show following the game. For more information about the Mississippi Braves, visit mississippibraves.com, or call 888-BRAVES4.

