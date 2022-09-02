Braves Use Late Comeback For First Win Over Smokies, 9-7

PEARL, Miss. - The Tennessee Smokies (66-58, 29-26) had their three-game winning streak snapped at the hands of the Mississippi Braves (57-66, 28-26) in a 9-7 loss Friday night at Trustmark Park. The Smokies scored in the top of the first inning and never trailed until the bottom of the eighth, when the Braves rallied for four runs.

RHP Kyle Johnson (L, 3-3) lost his third game of the season out of the bullpen. Johnson pitched 0.2 of an inning and allowed five earned runs on three hits and two walks. Johnson has allowed multiple earned runs in six of his last nine appearances.

Yonathan Perlaza went 2-for-3 and recorded his fifth game with 3+ RBIs this season, and Zach Davis stole three bases, but it wasn't enough for the Smokies to salvage a series-clinching victory.

The Smokies will play game five of their six-game road trip with the Mississippi Braves Saturday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM ET when the Smokies send RHP Ben Brown (1-0, 5.29) to the mound against RHP Nolan Kingham (1-1, 4.09). Fans can catch the action on 99.1 The Sports Animal or by visiting https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

The Smokies' last homestand of the season begins Sept. 6 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Smokies Stadium. The Smokies will give away Batman bobbleheads on Sept. 10 as a part of Batman Night and will host Fan Appreciation Day on Sept. 11, the final home game of the regular season. For tickets call (865) 286-2300 or visit smokiesbaseball.com.

