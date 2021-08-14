Knarr Promoted, Murphy Placed on IL, Meeker Assigned to Carolina

Carolina Mudcats News Release







ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions recently with three affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The moves included the promotion of left-handed pitcher Brandon Knarr to High-A Wisconsin, the placement of left-handed pitcher Brendan Murphy to the Carolina injured list and the assignment of RHP James Meeker to the Mudcats. Meeker was recently signed out of the Frontier League.

The Mudcats roster is currently at 24 active players with 10 on the injured list.

In summary:

8/14: RHP James Meeker assigned to Carolina.

8/14: LHP Brendan Murphy placed on Carolina IL.

8/13: LHP Brandon Knarr transferred to High-A Wisconsin.

