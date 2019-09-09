Klinecky Signs PTO with Thunderbirds

September 9, 2019 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release





WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.- The 2019 Commissioner's Cup champion Carolina Thunderbirds, a proud member of the Federal Prospects Hockey League, announced Monday the signing of Czech defenseman Daniel Klinecky to a PTO.

"We were looking for a puck-moving defenseman and he's a young kid who you saw in juniors scored a lot of points," said head coach Andre Niec.

The 6-foot, 185-pound defensman played most of his junior career in the Czech Republic for Motor Ceske Budejovice. In 2017, he transitioned to the WSHL's Valencia Flyers where he scored a career-high 20 goals and logged another career-high 31 assists.

"Daniel is a young kid who needs a chance to play professional hockey and we will give it to him," said Niec.

Last season, Klinecky played 11 games with Viking HC of the Swedish division-two league before being sidelined with an injury. He notched two points in his abbreviated season (1g, 1a).

The Thunderbirds open their season October 25 on the road in Elmira. The team returns home November 8 to face Danbury on opening night.

Full-season, half-season, 10-game and eight-game ticket packs are all on sale now. You can get yours by calling the front office at (336) 774-4625.

Single-game tickets will go on sale Monday, Sept. 16 and you can get yours by calling the box office at (336) 774-8880 or by visiting ticketmaster.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Hockey League message board...





Federal Hockey League Stories from September 9, 2019

Klinecky Signs PTO with Thunderbirds - Carolina Thunderbirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.