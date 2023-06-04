Kivlehan Homers Twice, Powers Boulders To Win Over Miners

POMONA, NY - The New York Boulders defeated the Sussex County Miners Saturday night at Clover Stadium by a score of 5-1. Patrick Kivlehan's first two plate appearances resulted in two-run home runs to lead the Boulders to victory.

New York starting pitcher Tyler Keysor, who was reinstated from the disabled list on Friday, left in the third inning with an apparent forearm injury. St. Thomas Aquinas product Aaron Dona picked up the win on short rest, tossing 6 1/3 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts. Dona struck out the side in his professional debut Thursday.

Cole Davis was the losing pitcher for the Miners. Davis allowed five earned runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings. Jimmy Boyce tossed 2 2/3 scoreless innings in relief for Sussex.

New York improved to 11-8 on the season, while the Miners dropped to 12-6 with the loss. The Boulders look to take the second game of the series tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. at Clover Stadium.

