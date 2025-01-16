Kirk Gibson to Headline Whitecaps Annual Winter Fundraising Event

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - The West Michigan Whitecaps announced today that Detroit Tigers legend and current Bally Sports Detroit color commentator Kirk Gibson will headline the Whitecaps Community Foundation Winter Banquet presented by Eastbrook Homes. This year's event will be held on Thursday, Jan. 30, at the JW Marriott in downtown Grand Rapids. Joining Gibson will be Detroit Tigers Vice President and Assistant General Manager Ryan Garko.

In a one-of-a-kind fireside chat, Gibson will share memories from his Major League career, relive the excitement of the 2024 Tigers season and discuss predictions and expectations for the upcoming season of Tigers baseball. Garko will recap the Detroit Tigers' late-season run to the playoffs in 2024 and provide updates about what Tigers and Whitecaps fans can expect from those respective clubs in 2025.

The Winter Banquet will showcase the Whitecaps Hall of Fame induction during the program. The 2025 inductee is current outfielder and 2024 All-Star Riley Greene. WOOD TV8 Sports Director Jack Doles will host a video interview with Greene, who will not be present at the evening's event. Greene played for the Whitecaps during the end of the 2019 season. In his West Michigan debut, he produced a multi-hit game including a memorable inside-the-park home run in front of the home crowd.

This year's banquet will feature a cocktail hour and silent auction prior to a plated dinner during the program. All proceeds benefit the Whitecaps Community Foundation and will provide financial underwriting for the YMCA Ted Rasberry Youth Baseball and Softball Program along with other Whitecaps Community Foundation programs.

"We are excited to be hosting Kirk Gibson and Ryan Garko and are looking forward to a fantastic event later this month. Both these individuals will bring excitement to the room talking Tigers and Whitecaps baseball, which should be an absolute treat ahead of both teams' upcoming seasons," said Whitecaps Community and Media Relations Manager Nate Phillips. "As is the case every year, this event is about more than baseball as we raise critical dollars to support the Ted Rasberry Youth League. This is a passion project for our organization, and we love celebrating the long-standing partnership between the Whitecaps and the YMCA that brings the joy of baseball and softball to Grand Rapids kids every summer."

Since its inception, the Ted Rasberry Youth League has given more than 30,000 children a chance to play organized baseball and softball free of charge each summer. The program provides uniforms, hats and T-shirts, teaches kids fundamental baseball and life skills, provides healthy meals, helps kids make long-lasting friendships and creates opportunities for summer fun.

Tickets are $150 per person. Corporate tables and sponsorship opportunities are available and can be purchased at whitecapscommunityfoundation.org/news-events/ or by calling the front office at 616-784-4131.

