South Bend Cubs Single Game Tickets on Sale February 26

January 16, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

SOUTH BEND, IN - Despite the subzero windchills and snow on the ground, Cubs baseball returns to South Bend in just 82 days. Fans can mark their calendars as single game tickets for the 2025 season will go on sale on February 26 at 10:00am ET. Tickets will be available online at SouthBendCubs.com, by calling (574) 235-9988, or visiting the Box Office.

"Things have been very active at Four Winds Field with the largest renovation in stadium history," said South Bend Cubs Team President Joe Hart. "Work continues on the new splashpad in left center field and just this week, steel work began on the third base side of the concourse. The ballpark will look a little different for Opening Day and throughout the season, but our stadium will be ready for baseball on April 8."

Ticket prices remain the same for the 2025 season. Field box tickets are $13 in advance and $14 on the day of the game. Dugout box tickets are $15 in advance and $16 on the day of the game. Lawn tickets, which are only available once the seating bowl has sold out, are $10 in advance and day of the game. While mobile ticketing is available, physical tickets can still be printed in-person at the box office.

"Despite the ongoing $48 million renovation project at Four Winds Field, ticket prices will remain at the same levels as 2024," continued Hart. "The organization feels that it is important for our fanbase to know that the South Bend Cubs will remain affordable moving forward."

Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets online at SouthBendCubs.com and use the mobile ticketing option. Digital ticketing provides a safe, convenient, and secure way to use and share game tickets. It also helps prevent lost, forgotten and fraudulent tickets and provides a contactless entry solution for all fans coming through the gates.

Beginning February 26, the Box Office will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and fans can still purchase tickets at the box office or by phone. Fans who purchased the Black Friday or Cyber Monday ticket packages can also exchange those vouchers for tickets beginning on this date.

The 2025 Opening Day VIP ticket package will once again be offered. Details regarding these tickets will be announced in the coming weeks.

South Bend opens the season on the road before the home opener at Four Winds Field on Tuesday, April 8 against the Peoria Chiefs. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a 2025 magnet schedule. Information on additional giveaways and promotions for the 2025 season will be announced in the coming weeks. Game times and promotions are subject to change.

