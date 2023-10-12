Kinneberg to Return as 2024 Manager

BRISTOL, Va. -- The Bristol State Liners are excited to announce the return of Bill Kinneberg as the manager for the 2024 season. Kinneberg has decades of coaching experience with UTEP, Arizona State, Utah and professionally in Bristol serving as the Bristol White Sox pitching coach in 2003 and 2004.

"We are extremely excited to have Bill return to Bristol for another year," said State Liners GM Mahlon Luttrell. "It's always fun to watch how he and the coaching staff work with the players and develop their skills further during the summer season."

Kinneberg, born in Sewell, Chile, started his baseball career at Central Arizona College in 1976 before transferring to the University of Arizona in 1978. As a senior in 1979, Kinneberg had a 7-4 record and helped lead the team to an appearance in the College World Series.

After college, Kinneberg was hired as an assistant at UTEP and served in that role for four seasons before becoming head coach in 1985. In the last season of UTEP baseball, Kinneberg led the team to a record 33 wins. He later moved to Wyoming where he led Laramie to a record 37-18 record and earning Western Athletic Conference Coach of the Year.

In 2005, he accepted a head coaching position again at Utah, leading the team to their first ever Mountain West Conference title and first NCAA tournament appearance since 1960. In 2016, Kinneberg was named the Pac-12 Coach of the year after leading the Utes to their first-ever Pac-12 Conference title.

