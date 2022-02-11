Kingsport Axmen Welcome Back Mike Guinn as Manager

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - The Kingsport Axmen announce Mike Guinn will return as the manager for their 2022 season. Guinn flaunts more than 25 years of playing and coaching experience at the professional level, most recently serving as the manager of the Axmen last year.

"I couldn't be more excited to return for another season with the Kingsport Axmen," said Guinn. "I look forward to helping provide a wonderful game day experience for all of our players, fans, and the entire organization."

A native of Knoxville, Guinn has coached many different levels of baseball from collegiate summer league, high school, top tier summer development and showcase baseball.

Guinn has amassed 468 wins in 17 seasons as a high school head coach formerly at Anderson County High School, and currently at Pigeon Forge High School. His teams have won 14 district championships and five region championships, reaching the region tournament every year in each of his 17 seasons. Under Guinn's leadership, he has led seven state tournament appearances, including a AA state championship in 2013. Along the way, Guinn has aided more than 50 players to sign letters of intent to play baseball at the collegiate level.

Off the diamond, he teaches health science and rehab careers at Pigeon Forge High School.

"We are so excited to have Mike back as the manager of the Axmen this season," said Axmen general manager Logan Davis. "Mike and his staff did a great job last year and were a lot of fun for us to work with. We love many things about Mike returning as our manager and leading the team, but one thing that really sticks out is his competitiveness along with his desire to help these young players grow both as baseball players and young men. I am looking forward to a great season with Mike at the helm!"

The Axmen begin their season at home against the Greeneville Flyboys on June 2. Additional information about the Axmen can be found at axmenbaseball.com or by calling (423) 224-2626.

