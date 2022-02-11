Danville Otterbots Announce "Official Otterbots Ambassador Seat Upgrade" Program

February 11, 2022 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Danville Otterbots News Release







The BOTS Heard Round the World! As the Otterbots approach their 100 day countdown to Opening Night, the club is proud to announce the latest impact made on the Southside Virginia community by fans around the country. Almost 30 Official Otterbots Ambassadors from across the nation have come together to purchase four season seats for the 2022 season, which will all be allotted to lucky families who purchase General Admission tickets at the gate.

Due to the generosity of the Ambassadors, Otterbots staff members will choose one family per home game to upgrade from General Admission to VIP Seating, located directly beside the home dugout. While every Ambassador may not be able to make it to Danville for a game this summer, their presence will be felt each and every night at American Legion Field.

"The official Otterbots Ambassadors program has created a fantastic social community" said Brad Quello, Official Ambassador to the State of Minnesota and organizer of the upgrade program. "The seat upgrade program concept sought to leverage that community and provide another option for the team to enhance the gameday experience for fans. The number of Ambassadors that contributed overwhelmed my expectations." The Official Ambassador program began in January 2021, two months before the Otterbots name was unveiled.

The club has Ambassadors from all 50 states and three countries, as well as Vice Ambassadors and Speakers of the House of Ambassadors for select states with strong BOTS fandom. Tim Stoops, the Official Ambassador to the State of Montana, recently won the inaugural "Ambassador of the Year" title after an online vote.

"What started as a silly idea has turned into one of the most impactful initiatives of the Otterbots," said general manager, Austin Scher. "From the social media support, to cash and in-kind donations for local students, to traveling over 2,300 miles to spend a weekend in Danville-the Ambassadors never take a day off. This seat upgrade program is just the latest example of our amazing nation-wide fanbase creating amazing opportunities for our local supporters."

In addition to the vibrant and creative social media community created by the program, Otterbots Ambassadors have taken the team's logo and merchandise to countless ballparks across the country, Times Square, and Disney World. Ambassadors donated over $450 to the Danville Public Schools Education Foundation scholarship fund last summer, and sent school supplies and backpacks to the ballpark during the team's school supplies drive last August.

Brad Quello, the Otterbots Official Ambassador to the State of Minnesota, can be found on Twitter @BallparksBeerFC.

Otterbots Season Tickets, Flex Packs, Group Outings, and Corporate Partnerships are currently available for the 2022 season. For more information, call 434-554-4487, email austin@danvilleotterbots.com, or stop by the ballpark.

