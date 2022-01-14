Kingsport Axmen Name Logan Davis General Manager

KINGSPORT, TN - Boyd Sports, LLC has announced that Logan Davis will be the General Manager of the Kingsport Axmen, effective today.

Davis spent the previous season with the Axmen as the Assistant General Manager and Director of Operations. Before the Louisville, Kentucky native entered the Boyd Sports family, he was was obtaining his Master's in Business Administration from Campbellsville University.

"I am very excited to announce Logan as our new General Manager of the Axmen" added Boyd Sports Vice President Jeremy Boler. "Logan has done a remarkable job in his short tenure with the team. What Logan has been able to accomplish in such a short amount of time, it makes perfect sense for us to promote him to General Manager. The future is bright here in Kingsport. We are looking forward to Logan leading the franchise."

While attending Campbellsville University, located in Campbellsville, Kentucky, Davis was a member of the school's baseball team. The Pitcher played for five seasons, and led the club in appearances his senior season.

"I am extremely excited to take over as the General Manager of Kingsport, and I am very grateful to Boyd Sports for giving me this great opportunity. I definitely owe a big thanks to last year's Axmen General Manager Steve Brice as well; Steve was a great example of a leader in this role and has been a huge help to me over the last few months. Baseball has been a huge part of my life for a long time, and I'm glad that I get to continue working in this awesome field. With that being said, I am beyond ready to get even more acquainted and involved with the community of Kingsport, and help build this great community. 2022 is going to be a big year for the Axmen!"

Additional information about the Axmen can be found at axmenbaseball.com or by calling (423) 224-2626.

