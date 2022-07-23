Kings Sign Vilardi, Anderson-Dolan to Contract Extensions

July 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







LOS ANGELES, CA - The LA Kings have signed Gabriel Vilardi and Jaret Anderson-Dolan to contract extensions. Vilardi's one-year, one-way contract is worth an annual average value (AAV) of $825,000 through the 2022-23 season while Anderson-Dolan's one-year, two-way contract is worth $750,000 for the 2022-23 season. Vilardi, 22, played in 25 regular-season contests with the Kings this past season, recording seven points (5-2=7) before making his NHL postseason debut in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. He also spent time this season with the Ontario Reign (AHL), where he registered 38 points (15-23=38) in 39 appearances.

Since making his professional debut with the Kings in 2020, the 6-4, 215-pound forward has collected 37 points (18-19=37) in 89 regular-season NHL contests. Additionally, he's skated in 75 regular-season AHL games, tallying 64 points (24-40=64) and a plus-4 rating.

Originally drafted in the first round (11th overall) by the Kings in the 2017 NHL Draft, Vilardi played three seasons in the OHL with the Kingston Frontenacs (2017-18) and Windsor Spitfires (2015-17). In 143 regular-season games, Vilardi registered 157 points (68-69=157) and added 32 points (14-18=32) in 28 postseason games. He closed his OHL career with a Memorial Cup Championship (2017), Memorial Cup All-Star Team honors (2017), OHL Third All-Star Team honors (2018) and OHL Second All-Rookie Team honors (2016).

The Kingston, Ontario native has represented Canada once internationally as he helped Canada capture the gold medal at the 2021 IIHF Men's World Championship. He skated in all 10 games, tallying one goal. Anderson-Dolan, 22, made seven appearances with the Kings this season. He also played 54 games with the Ontario Reign (AHL), where he registered 47 points (24-23=47) and 24 goals, both of which ranked third among all Reign skaters.

A second round (41st overall) selection by the Kings in the 2017 NHL Draft, Anderson-Dolan has played parts of four seasons with the Kings, tallying 12 points (7-5=12) in 50 NHL contests. He has also skated in 112 games with the Reign, posting 77 points (32-45=77) in that span. In eight AHL Calder Cup playoff appearances, he has tallied one assist.

Prior to his professional career, the 5-11, 201-pound forward played four seasons with the Spokane Chiefs of the WHL, registering 236 points (113-123#6) in 244 appearances. After serving as an alternate captain for two seasons (2016-18), Anderson-Dolan was named captain for the 2018-19 season.

Internationally, the Calgary, Alberta native has represented Canada in three International Ice Hockey Federation events, including one IIHF Men's World Championship (2021 - gold), one IIHF World Junior Championship (2019), and one IIHF Under-18 Men's World Championship (2017). In 20 appearances, he has collected three points (1-2=3) and served as an alternate captain for Team Canada at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Become an All-In Member today! Information about all Reign ticket packages is available at OntarioReign.com/tickets. Contact our ticket representatives to secure your package by email at tickets@ontarioreign.com or by calling (909) 941-7825.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.