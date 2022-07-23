Providence Bruins Sign François Brassard to One-Year AHL Contract
July 23, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence Bruins announced today, July 23, that the team has signed goaltender François Brassard to a one-year American Hockey League contract through the 2022-23 season.
Brassard, 28, appeared in 31 games for the Jacksonville Icemen of the ECHL last season, posting a 2.19 goals against average and a .911 save percentage. The Gatineau, Quebec, native also played in three games with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL in 2021-22, recording a 2.64 goals against average and a .909 save percentage.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound goaltender skated in nine games for the Wheeling Nailers of the ECHL in 2020-21 and in 14 games for the Maine Mariners of the ECHL in 2019-20. Brassard spent three seasons at Carleton University in Ottawa, Ontario.
