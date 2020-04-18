Kings Sign Jacob Ingham to Entry-Level Contract

LOS ANGELES - The LA Kings have signed goaltender Jacob Ingham to a three-year entry-level contract, according to Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake.

The 6-4, 195-pound goaltender spent the 2019-20 season with the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League, where he posted a 33-8-4 (W-L-OTL) record, 2.96 goals-against-average, .917 save percentage and two shutouts in 46 appearances. His 33 wins led the OHL, making him the first Rangers netminder to lead the league in wins since 2002-03, while his .917 save percentage ranked third and his 2.96 goals-against-average ranked fifth among starting goaltenders.

For his efforts, Ingham was tabbed the Rangers' 2019-20 nominee for the OHL's Red Tilson Trophy, which recognizes the league's Most Outstanding Player. The Barrie, Ontario native also earned OHL Goaltender of the Month honors for December 2019 and received the 2019-20 Ted Scharf Humanitarian Award from his team for outstanding community service.

Prior to joining the Rangers in June 2019, Ingham spent three seasons (2016-19) with the Mississauga Steelheads. In 177 career OHL regular-season appearances, Ingham registered a 93-61-9 record, 3.23 goals-against-average, .899 save percentage and five shutouts. He also appeared in 15 career playoff games with Mississauga, posting a 6-7-2 record, 3.40 goal-against-average and .877 save percentage.

Ingham was originally drafted by the Kings in the sixth round (175th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

