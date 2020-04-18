Griffins Re-Sign Shine for One Year

April 18, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







Grand Rapids Griffins forward Dominik Shine

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Sam Iannamico/Griffins) Grand Rapids Griffins forward Dominik Shine(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Sam Iannamico/Griffins)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday re-signed forward Dominik Shine to a one-year contract for the 2020-21 season.

Skating in his third full professional season in 2019-20, the 27-year-old Shine has tallied 14 points (4-10-14) - which is two shy of equaling his career best he set as a rookie - in 50 games for Grand Rapids while establishing career highs with 10 assists and 57 penalty minutes.

Shine, a Detroit native, made his pro debut with the Griffins on March 19, 2017 at Milwaukee and has logged 188 regular season games with the Griffins, netting 44 points (18-26-44) and 171 PIM. He shows two points (1-1-2) and four PIM in 10 Calder Cup Playoff appearances.

Prior to turning pro, Shine spent four seasons (2013-17) at Northern Michigan University (WCHA), where he notched 97 points (48-49-97) and 185 PIM in 131 games and served as a two-time alternate captain. During his senior year in 2016-17, Shine paced the conference with 20 goals in 33 contests en route to his second consecutive 30-point season and was named to the All-WCHA Third Team.

Shine also played four seasons for the USHL's Lincoln Stars from 2009-13 and served as captain during his final two years. He totaled 134 career points (64-70-134) and 503 PIM in 188 regular season contests while chipping in five points (2-3-5) and 22 PIM in 15 postseason appearances.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.