Kimera Bartee Named to Ducks 25th Anniversary Team

January 13, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that former outfielder Kimera Bartee has been chosen as the 11th member of the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team.

Bartee spent two seasons with the Ducks, playing with the team in 2003 and 2004 to complete his professional career. He combined to hit .324 with 35 home runs, 175 RBIs, 189 runs, 289 hits, 49 doubles, 12 triples, 45 stolen bases and a .925 OPS in 226 games. The Omaha native's 15 sacrifice flies in 2003 are a single-season Atlantic League record, while his 27 home runs in 2004 are tied for the second-most in a single Ducks season. His 12 career triples rank seventh all-time in franchise history, while his nine triples in 2004 are the third-most in a single Ducks season.

The six-year MLB veteran was instrumental in leading the Ducks to their first Atlantic League championship in 2004. He led the league with 103 runs and 58 extra-base hits during the regular season while becoming the second player in league history to post a 20-homer, 30-steal season (27 HR, 30 SB). He was also selected to play in the 2004 Atlantic League All-Star Game while earning ALPB Postseason All-Star nods in both of his seasons with the Flock. After serving in coaching roles for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Philadelphia Phillies and Detroit Tigers, Bartee tragically passed away at the age of 49 on December 21, 2021.

Every week throughout the offseason leading up to Opening Night of the 2025 campaign, the Ducks will unveil a new member of the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team. Players were chosen based on their contributions to the organization, including on-field accomplishments, longevity with the franchise, impact on their professional playing career and involvement with the Long Island community. The following is the up-to-date All-Time Team roster:

POSITION PLAYER POSITION PLAYER

Catcher Francisco Morales (2000-02) Starting Pitcher John Brownell (2012-18)

First Base Doug Jennings (2000-05) Starting Pitcher Randy Leek (2007-10)

Second Base Steve Lombardozzi (2019, 2021) Starting Pitcher Bill Pulsipher (2004-07)

Shortstop Dan Lyons (2011-18) Starting Pitcher Lance Davis (2004-05, 07-08)

Third Base Carlos Baerga (2001) Starting Pitcher Rod Henderson (2000-01)

Outfield Kimera Bartee (2003-04) Closer

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

