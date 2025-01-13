Clipper Magazine Stadium to Host 5th Annual Pack the Park Event

January 13, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Lancaster, PA - Clipper Magazine Stadium is proud to announce the 5th annual Pack the Park event, taking place from Monday, January 20th, through Friday, January 24th, from 9 AM to 5 PM each day. This community-driven event aims to fill skids throughout the stadium concourse with donated items to support those in need in our community.

Donation Information: Items can be dropped off at the BCF Group Box Office at Clipper Magazine Stadium during event hours.

- Food Items: All food donations should be non-perishable and in non-glass containers. Suggested items include condiments, canned soup, rice, cereal, canned fruit, coffee, and pantry staples like sugar and stock.

- Personal Care Items: High-need items include toothbrushes, toothpaste, hand soap, deodorant, feminine hygiene products, razors, shampoo, conditioner, and baby essentials like diapers and wipes.

- Clothing and Housewares: New or gently used clothing, shoes, books, and housewares will be donated directly to Goodwill Keystone Area. Items in high demand for other neighborhood organizations include t-shirts, thermal underwear, thermal socks, pants (sizes M, L, XL), hand and foot warmers, and boots. Cleaning products, pillows, blankets, and sleeping bags are also greatly needed.

Join Us to Make a Difference:

Every donation helps make a tangible impact on the lives of those in need. With your support, we can fill the stadium and provide essential items to those in our community who need them most.

About Clipper Magazine Stadium

Clipper Magazine Stadium is a premier entertainment venue in Lancaster, PA, hosting a variety of events throughout the year, including concerts, sports events, and community gatherings. With a capacity of over 8,000, the stadium offers a vibrant atmosphere and top-notch facilities for attendees of all ages.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from January 13, 2025

Clipper Magazine Stadium to Host 5th Annual Pack the Park Event - Lancaster Stormers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.