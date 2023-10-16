Kids Club Members Have Chance to Trick-Or-Treat with Mascot Johnny

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The TinCaps and Parkview Field are ready for the Halloween season.

Members of the TinCaps Kids Club have the chance to go trick-or-treating with mascot Johnny TinCap on Tuesday, October 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The TinCaps Kids Club is free for children 12 and under. Perks include exclusive opportunities like this. Click here for more information and to register your child.

Kids Club members should check their email for enter-to-win instructions. With any questions, contact TinCaps Community Engagement Manager Brenda Feasby: feasby@tincaps.com / 260-407-2809.

The contest winner will be announced on Friday, October 27.

Meanwhile, in partnership with the Downtown Fort Wayne Improvement District, Parkview Field will once again be a part of Fright Night this coming Saturday, October 21.

As part of a free event, guests are invited to participate in a Scavenger Hunt at the ballpark from 5-6:30 p.m. Halloween-themed stickers will be hung up around the stadium. Attendees can take as much time as they need to identify the correct number. The winner will earn a special prize pack from the TinCaps and Parkview Field. This event is suitable for all ages. Click here to learn more about Fright Night.

The TinCaps concluded their 2023 season last month. Preparations are now underway for next season, which will begin in April. Click here for the team's 2024 schedule. For information on season ticket plans or booking a group outing, call 260-482-6400.

