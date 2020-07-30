Kickball League Opens at Bethpage Ballpark

July 30, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release





(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the formation of the new "Quackers Kickball League", an adult (21 & over) co-ed recreational league with all games held at Bethpage Ballpark. Registration is open for interested teams by emailing [email protected] or.

"Kickball is a great way to have fun with friends while getting a good workout in," said Quackers League Commissioner John Wolff. "Kickball was fun as a kid. Playing as an adult on the professional field under the lights will be unforgettable."

Team registration is $950 per team and is open now through August 14. Games will be played on Wednesday nights between 6:00 pm and 10:00 pm. All teams will play two games per night with a 9-week season followed by "Championship Wednesday". The league champion will receive a trophy and a luxury suite to a 2021 Long Island Ducks game. All teams must have at least eight players and no more than 18 on each roster. All teams must have six women on their roster, with a minimum of four on the field at all times. Rules, benefits and more information can be found HERE.

The Quackers Kickball League is entering its first season and plays its games at Bethpage Ballpark, home of the Long Island Ducks. For further information, log on to www.liducks.com or call 631-940-DUCK.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 30, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.