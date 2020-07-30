Atlantic League Approves Adding Teams

July 30, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release





(Lancaster, Pa.) - Rick White, President of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball Clubs, Inc. ("ALPB"), today announced that the league is currently accepting applications for new members to its roster of professional baseball organizations. The announcement was made following a vote held at a special meeting of the ALPB Board of Directors. The Board expressed interest in acting as a prime landing spot for markets affected by Major League Baseball's contraction plans and for new markets in their geographic footprint as well.

"For 23 years, the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball has welcomed over 42 million fans to our beautiful ballparks while providing a unique brand of affordable, family entertainment," said Atlantic League Founder and Chair Frank Boulton. "With all that is going on in professional baseball, as well as the world in general, we look to be part of the long-term solution to the many challenges facing municipalities, owners, ballparks, and communities in our sport."

The ALPB may accept anywhere from two to four new markets. The first such market approved and awarded a membership is located in the Gastonia, North Carolina, and is led by developer Brandon Bellamy. The newly constructed ballpark, part of the FUSE Gastonia District (www.fusegastonianc.com/background), is on schedule to be completed and ready for play in the 140-game 2021 Atlantic League Championship Season.

Parties that would like to indicate interest in becoming members of the Atlantic League are encouraged to contact Rick White at [email protected]

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 30, 2020

Atlantic League Approves Adding Teams - York Revolution

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.