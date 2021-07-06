Keys Win 4th Game in a Row, Jake Plastiak Blasts Grand Slam in 9-5 Win

July 6, 2021 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Frederick Keys News Release







Frederick, MD - The Frederick Keys defeated the West Virginia Black Bears by a final score of 9-5, winning their fourth game in a row. The winning streak is now a season high for the Keys, who will play for their 10th win of the season on Wednesday night.

The Black Bears opened the scoring as leadoff man Garrett Spain swung at the first pitch he saw, launching a triple to centerfield. It is the second time this season that Spain has taken Kamron Fields first pitch for extra bases. Spain was brought home as Ryan McCoy reached on an error with the infield in two batters later.

Frederick responded with a four run 2nd inning as the Keys brought nine men to the plate. Tremaine Spears led things off with a single before disaster struck for Peyton Alford on the hill. Eddie McCabe reached on an error and was followed by Anthony Herron Jr's hit by pitch, and consecutive walks to Yareb Martinez and Tyler Doanes. Kevin Jimenez singled with the bases loaded to drive in one run. JP Fullerton lifted a sacrifice fly to centerfield to make it a 4-1 game.

West Virginia answered with three runs in the 3rd inning tying the game at four runs each. Spain led the inning off with a bunt single and came around to score on a single by Ryan McCoy. A sacrifice by Jake Reinhardt brought the tying run to the plate.

The Keys once again brought nine men to the plate in the 3rd inning, a feat accomplished for the fourth time over the last two days. Spears led off with a walk and moved to second base on a wild pitch. He then stole third as Martinez walked to leave runners at first and third. Doanes then walked as well loading up the bases for the Keys. On a wild pitch to Jimenez, Spears came home to score the go-ahead run. Jimenez would then work a walk to load the bases again. Jake Plastiak blasted the first grand slam of the season for the Keys to make it a 9-4 game. It was the first Frederick grand slam since June 30, 2019.

Frederick's bullpen took over for Fields in the 5th inning. Jase Dalton worked three innings allowing one run in the 6th inning. Dwayne Marshall pitched a scoreless 8th and gave way for Defrancesco to close out the win in the 9th.

The Keys play game two tomorrow against the West Virginia Black Bears. The first half of the season comes to a close on Thursday as the Keys prepare for the MLB Draft next weekend. Single game tickets are available online or by calling the box office at 301-815-9939.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.