Frederick Keys Announce Final Block of Single Game Tickets and Promotions

Frederick, MD - The Frederick Keys are pleased to announce promotions and single game tickets for the fourth and final block of the season. The games included in this release are July 27 through August 13.

On July 27, the Keys are celebrating wrestling night. 2019 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Roy Wayne Farris, better known as the Honky Tonk Man, will make a guest appearance at the game. Farris was an integral member in both the World Wrestling Federation as well as the World Wrestling Entertainment circuits.

The Frederick Keys are taking a trip to the past as we celebrate 90s night on July 29. The game will feature special player headshots and your favorite music from the 90s. Fans are encouraged to pull out their high waisted jeans and participate in 90s themed games! Director of Marketing, Maci Hill, is excited to throw things back!

"We're looking forward to bringing a new theme night to the ballpark," Hill said. "The music, the outfits, we believe that fans of all ages will enjoy this special night."

The Keys are happy to partner with Sophie and Madigan's playground for the final specialty jersey night of the season. As the Keys celebrate Princess Night at the ballpark, players will wear and sign the jerseys to be auctioned off after the July 30 game. Kids are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite princess. Stick around after the game for a special fireworks show presented by Nymeo Federal Credit Union.

On July 31, the Keys host the second bobblehead giveaway of the year featuring Keys alumni Trey Mancini. In theme of the MLB Draft League the bobblehead, which is presented by Flying Dog Brewery, features Mancini in his Notre Dame colors. Stick around for the postgame fireworks presented by Flying Dog. General Manager, Andrew Klein, is pleased to continue a great sponsorship with Flying Dog Brewery.

"Flying Dog has been a great supporter of the Keys for many years and continues to be a fan favorite at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium," Klein said. "The bobblehead this season is designed with an intent to showcase a current MLB star and also a nod to the MLB Draft League. We are excited to have the college baseball atmosphere here in Frederick and are looking forward to what the second half of the season will bring."

On August 1, Frederick Fire Company plays Montgomery Fire Company and Keys fans can catch the action with the gates opening at 2:30. It is also scout night and scout troops are encouraged to come out to the game. Scout troops that attend will be presented with a limited edition patch. With the purchase of a special ticket package fans can meet their favorite characters from Cocomelon. The package costs $15 and includes a meet and greet in the courtyard area, one general admission ticket, as well as a hot dog, chips, and a drink. After the game, stick around for postgame fireworks presented by Mattress Warehouse.

The Keys are sailing the seven seas on August 10 as Pirates in the Park makes a return after being rained out earlier this season. Fans are encouraged to come to the park dressed as pirates. The game will feature a treasure hunt for fans to solve and will include a prize to the first fans who are able to solve the puzzle.

Frederick is pleased to celebrate our military and the men and women who have served on August 12 as the Keys host Fort Detrick night. The game will feature an honor guard from Fort Detrick. Active duty and retired veterans who present a military ID at the box office, will receive a $2 ticket.

On August 13 the Keys are celebrating our fans for Fan Appreciation Day. Prior to the game, Fans can enter the park at 3:15 and watch the annual Guns and Hoses game as the Frederick Fire Department takes on the Frederick Police Department. After the game stick around for fireworks presented by Premier Dental Arts.

Tickets for games can be purchased at FrederickKeys.com or by calling 301-815-9939. Information about ticket packages can be found on the website or by calling the Keys front office. For more information about the Frederick Keys please contact JJ Michalski by phone at (301)-815-9915 or by emailing at jmichalski@Frederickkeys.com.

