Keys Lockout Cutters

July 20, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







For the second-straight night, the Frederick Keys used early offense to set the tone, handing the Cutters a 9-3 loss.

McGwire Holbrook connected on his 3rd home run of the season, a 386-foot shot in the 3rd inning. It was his second home run in as many games. He finished the night 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Mark Shallenberger picked up a pair of RBI in the losing effort. Shallenberger finished the game 1-for-4 with a single.

Starter Drew Clark takes the loss, allowing eight runs on 10 hits in 2.2 innings. It was his first loss of the season, coming in his second outing.

This is only the third time this season the Crosscutters have lost back-to-back games, with all three instances including the Frederick Keys.

The loss is just the 10th of the season overall for Williamsport, becoming the final team in the MLB Draft League to reach double-digit losses.

WP: Joe Miceli (1-0) LP: Drew Clark (0-1) SV: Gage Bihm (1)

Crosscutters Record: 1-2 2nd half, 23-10 Overall Next Game: Sunday, July 21st vs Frederick, 4:05 p.m.

Next Home Game: Sunday, July 21st vs Frederick, 4:05 p.m. Promotion: Baseball Bingo, Kids Run The Bases, Family Movie Night, Golden Ticket Chase

Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 20, 2024

