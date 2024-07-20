Keys Take Down Crosscutters for Second Straight Win

July 20, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport, PA- The Frederick Keys earned their second consecutive win Saturday night over the Williamsport Crosscutters, winning the third game of the series 9-3 at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

The Keys led from the first inning on enroute to the victory over the Crosscutters, who won their 17th game of the season as a result and are now 2-1 in the second half through the first three games.

Frederick picked up where they left off from last night in the top of the first, after scoring four runs to start out the game, with an RBI double from Brody Fahr (Presbyterian), and an RBI single from Elijah Dickerson (Towson) making it 2-0 early on.

An RBI sacrifice fly from Hunter Antillon (Utah) and an error gave the Keys a 4-0 lead through the first inning of play, after Harold Baez (Bethune-Cookman) recorded a 1-2-3 bottom of the first on the hill.

The Keys continued their offensive attack in the second with three more runs, after three RBI singles from Fahr, Dickerson, and Darryl Buggs (UAB), extended the lead to seven for Frederick at 7-0 heading into the third.

Keenan Taylor (Purdue) put one more run on the board in the top of the third on an RBI double, and even with Williamsport getting a run back in the bottom of the frame, Frederick remained in front by seven going into the fourth, with the score now at 8-1.

A solo homer from McGwire Holbrook of the Crosscutters made it an 8-2 game, but Baez finished the outing strong with a fourth strikeout to keep his team ahead by six entering the fifth in Williamsport.

An RBI groundout cut the deficit for the Crosscutters to five in the bottom of the fifth, but Joe Miceli (Kent State) finished the inning strong and limited to damage to just one run allowed to take the contest into the sixth with the Keys ahead 8-3.

After Joe Miceli (Kent State) recorded a scoreless bottom of the sixth to keep it a five-run game, Frederick got a run back in the top of the seventh on a throwing error that scored Buggs from third base, making it a 9-3 going into the eighth following a scoreless bottom of the seventh thrown by Gage Bihm.

Following a scoreless eighth inning for both sides, Bihm went back out for the bottom of the ninth to get his first save on the season after he retired the last three he faced, securing the wire-to-wire victory for Frederick Saturday night over Williamsport.

The Keys and Crosscutters conclude the four-game series on the road Sunday afternoon with first pitch from Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport set for 4:05 p.m.

