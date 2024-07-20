Thunder Arms Combine for Shutout in Rettig's Return

July 20, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







For the second consecutive night the Thunder got another quality start from a lefty enroute to a victory over the Black Bears by a final of 3-0. In his return to Trenton, the now veteran Luke Rettig delivered some of his best stuff off the mound at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. Rettig tossed five innings while scattering two hits and striking out five. For Luke, he now has only allowed just one earned run across 19 innings at Trenton Thunder Ballpark, spanning back to last season.

The Thunder bats got going in their half of the second, after a passed ball that scored Pete Durocher, Ian Battipaglia plated the second run with an RBI-single into left field that scored Chris Reeder. Anthony Abbatine delivered in his 2024 debut going 2-2 with a walk and a sac-fly that scored Jesse Fonteboa to make it 3-0 Thunder.

Once Rettig's day was done on the mound, the bullpen followed suit and kept the game scoreless while combining for 5 strikeouts, allowing just one hit. Adam Bogosian was the first arm out of the pen and punched out two Black Bears in his two innings of work. Antonio Escano threw a scoreless eighth inning and picked up a pair of strikeouts as well. Earning their first save of their career was right-hander Chic Degaetano who set down the final man on strikes to put a cap on the night.

Trenton goes for the series win tomorrow evening at 5:00 in the series finale against the West Virginia Black Bears Come out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark on July 21st at 5:00 for Kids Run the Show Sunday and the Phillie Phanatic comes to town! For Tickets and more information, visit trentonthunder.com/tickets

