Kevan Added to Us Squad for CHL-USA Prospects Challenge

November 24, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa - The Des Moines Buccaneers announced on Sunday that forward Ben Kevan (Key-vin) has been selected for USA Hockey's National Team Development Program and will join Team USA's Under-18 Team for next week's CHL-USA Prospects Challenge in London and Oshawa, Ontario on Nov. 26 and 27.

Kevan dressed in two NCAA contests with the U18s, registering two shots on goal at the University of Michigan back on October 25. The Fairfield, CA native previously played for the U.S. team that finished fourth in St. Paul, Minnesota at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Kevan scored once and added two assists across five games played.

Kevan leads the Des Moines Buccaneers with 15 points in 14 games played. His six goals are tied for second on the club and his nine assists rank second overall on the Bucs. Over his Bucs career, Kevan has 30 goals and 42 assists for 72 points in 73 appearances.

