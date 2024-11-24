A Special Night for Jason Musa

November 24, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

What a Night for RoughRider Jason Musa!

Jason Musa celebrated a milestone in his rookie season by scoring his first USHL goal last night-a moment made even more memorable as his roommate, Captain Guerin Slezak, had scored his first USHL goal just the night before.

Following an impressive 3-point weekend for the RoughRiders, Jason made his way to the concourse, where our military jersey auction was taking place. That's when he received surprising news: his #10 jersey had sold for an astounding $5,000! But the night's surprises didn't end there. The generous winning bidder, John Hecklsmiller, a season ticket holder and Navy Seabee Vietnam veteran, made the heartfelt gesture of donating the jersey back to Jason and the Musa family.

John's remarkable generosity is nothing new. Over the years, he has donated $5,000 three times, each time supporting our community and the families of our players. This year, his donation will be split equally between the Freedom Foundation and the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight.

Congratulations to Jason on this milestone-here's to many more to come-and a heartfelt thank you to John for his extraordinary kindness and community spirit.

