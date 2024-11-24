Bucs Outlast Saints for 5-4 Road Win

November 24, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Des Moines Buccaneers News Release







DUBUQUE, Iowa - The Des Moines Buccaneers (7-10-1-0, 15 pts) defeated the Dubuque Fighting Saints (14-6-0-0, 28 pts) 5-4 on Saturday night at ImOn Arena. Forward Peyton Blair scored twice, including the eventual game-winning tally 5:48 into the third period. Bucs goalie Eliot Seguin-Lescarbeau (4-6-1) made 30 saves, including 12 of 13 in the third period to preserve the win. Forwards Jack Kernan, Andrew Clarke and Ryan Seelinger also scored, as the Bucs improved to 4-2-1-0 on the road this season. Right wing Ben Kevan set up two goals for a multi-point game. Saints' goaltender Jan Spunar (8-4-0) made 16 saves in a relief effort of Liam Beerman, who was pulled after allowing three goals in the first 10:57 of play. The Bucs remain on the road with a stop in Plymouth, MI to face the US NTDP at 7 p.m. Friday.

Josh Giuliani opened the scoring at 2:50 of the first period, giving Dubuque the game's first lead at 1-0. The Bucs answered with three straight goals, including two strikes over a 46-second span to claim a 2-1 lead. Jack Kernan potted his sixth goal of the year on the power play. Defenseman Richard Baran and winger Ben Kevan each picked up an assist on the play at 4:34. Andrew Clarke scored an unassisted goal, his seventh of the year at 5:20 to move the Bucs in front 2-1. At 10:57, winger Peyton Blair scored his first goal of the night and fourth tally of the season. Kevan had the lone assist on Blair's fourth goal of the year to make it 3-1. Dubuque pulled goalie Liam Beerman after he surrendered three goals on seven shots. The Bucs led by two after the first period.

The Saints chipped away at the Bucs lead, starting at 5:31 of the second period. Michael Barron scored his ninth goal of the year for the 3-2 Dubuque deficit. At 17:53, Barron scored his second goal of the night off a penalty shot, tying the game 3-3. Bucs winger Ryan Seelinger pushed his team back in front with his sixth goal of the year, an unassisted tally that gave Des Moines a 4-3 lead after two periods of play.

The Bucs opened their second two-goal lead of the game 5:48 into the third period after Peyton Blair beat Jan Spunar for his fifth goal of the year. Forward Aiden Grossklaus had the lone assist as Des Moines moved ahead 5-3. Dubuque defenseman Matthew Desiderio connected for a power-play goal at 15:37 of the final frame, pulling the Saints within a goal at 5-4.

The Buccaneers continue a six-game road trip with stops in Plymouth, Youngstown, Muskegon and a two-game set in Rochester, NY against the Green Bay Gamblers. The Bucs return home on Friday, Dec. 13 for a 7:00 p.m. faceoff against the visiting Dubuque Fighting Saints (Dupaco Cowbell Cup). It's a Fareway Friday - bring a Fareway receipt to receive a BOGO at the Bucs box office.

Single-game tickets to see the Buccaneers play at the Mid-American Energy Company RecPlex are available online at tickets.bucshockey.com/ or by calling (515) 278-2827 ext. 2103. For more information about ticket packages, including season and group outings, please contact (515) 278-2827.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from November 24, 2024

Bucs Outlast Saints for 5-4 Road Win - Des Moines Buccaneers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.