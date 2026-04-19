Kerwin Vargas CLASS FINISH
Published on April 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC YouTube Video
Check out the Charlotte FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from April 19, 2026
- San Diego FC Falls, 4-2, to Real Salt Lake at America First Field - San Diego FC
- RSL Extends Perfect Home Streak with 4-2 Win over San Diego - Real Salt Lake
- Sounders FC Dismantles St. Louis CITY SC, 4-1 - Seattle Sounders FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte FC Stories
- Crown claims first road victory of 2026 over NYCFC
- Full Time Clip: The Crown Take a Bite of the Big Apple
- Bright Lights in the Big Apple: Materials of the Match: Charlotte FC at New York City FC
- CLTFC advance to Round of 16 of U.S. Open Cup; defeat 10-man Independence
- Charlotte FC Dominate in 6-0 U.S. Open Cup Victory