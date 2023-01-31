Kernels Announce the Rebrand of PG Cares Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels in conjunction with the Perfect Game Cares Foundation are rebranding the home field of the Cedar Rapids Kernels to PG Cares Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Perfect Game USA was started in Cedar Rapids, Iowa by Jerry Ford and through the love of baseball, the Ford family and Perfect Game has supported Kernels Baseball in countless ways. Since 2009, Perfect Game has been the naming rights sponsor of the field at Veterans Memorial Stadium, and through this long-standing partnership, professional baseball in Cedar Rapids has continued to thrive.

The Perfect Game Cares Foundation, Inc. began in 2003 as The PG Foundation, Inc., when Perfect Game (PG) Founder and President Jerry Ford decided that the success of Perfect Game created a platform to give back. Perfect Game has helped raise over $3 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Rady Children's Hospital, Golisano Children's Hospital, the Toby Keith Foundation's OK Kids Korral, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center, and the Boys and Girls Club. In 2018, the Foundation expanded its footprint to become the Perfect Game Cares Foundation with its largest initiative to date-empowering and supporting America's underserved youth. Visit www.perfectgamecares.org for more information.

Perfect Game Cares strives to provide resources, opportunities, and hope for America's underserved children. Their mission is to inspire, support and promote a pathway to success for underserved and poverty-stricken children within America's most at-risk communities by using sports and other real-life examples to educate, provide guidance and mentorship!

"The Perfect Game Cares Foundation could not be any prouder to continue the legacy of support of the amazing field and minor league team here in our hometown. We look forward to working alongside the Kernels team as well as other community partners to bring opportunities to the children and families of Linn County and beyond. Our Foundation work focuses heavily on providing resources and opportunities to underserved children and families for access to the game we all love. While we continue our reach across America, it is important to extend those same services to the community our family was raised in." comments The Perfect Game Cares Foundation Executive Director and Board Chair Jennifer Ford.

Perfect Game Cares and the Cedar Rapids Kernels have a strong philanthropic connection to our community. Our collaboration on community projects that give opportunities for the youth in our community to experience the joy of playing baseball and softball. It's through this work that we can continue to grow the game we love not only in our community of Cedar Rapids, but in Iowa and nationwide.

Kernels CEO, Doug Nelson states "We are thankful for The Perfect Game Cares Foundation continued support of the Cedar Rapids Kernels and the game of baseball. Through PG Cares commitment as our naming rights partner, we are able to give back to our community and promote the game of baseball and the life-changing experiences it provides."

The Kernels Opening Night for 2023 is Tuesday, April 11th at 6:35 PM vs. Quad Cities. Our full promotional schedule with theme nights and daily specials will be released at a later date. Single game tickets will go on sale March 20th at 10:00 AM.

