Kernels Advance with Game 3 Win at Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, IOWA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels won 4-2 at Quad Cities on Friday in decisive Game 3 of the Midwest League Quarterfinals. The Kernels have advanced to the Western Division Championship Series for the sixth consecutive season. They are the league's first franchise to reach the semifinals in at least six straight years since the 1975-81 Waterloo Royals/Indians. The Kernels rallied to win the final two must-win games on the road to move on. Cedar Rapids will play at Clinton against the LumberKings in Game 1 on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m.

Josh Winder (1-0) was terrific on the mound for the Kernels. He struck out seven over six scoreless innings while allowing six hits and no walks in the victory.

Gabe Snyder pushed the Kernels in front right away in the first inning. Snyder, the second batter of the game, smashed a solo home run to right field and gave Cedar Rapids a 1-0 lead.

Snyder started a rally in the fourth inning as the Kernels extended the lead to 3-0. Snyder began the inning with a double before scoring on Wander Javier's RBI single to left-center. Chris Williams later singled home Javier.

Quad Cities got on the board in the seventh inning with a run off of reliever Jose Martinez. C.J. Stubbs hit a sacrifice fly that plated Alex McKenna, who started the inning with a single.

The Kernels got the run back in the ninth inning and made the score 4-1. DaShawn Keirsey doubled to start the frame before scoring on Tyler Webb's RBI single.

Austin Schulfer went the final 2.1 innings for the save. He allowed one unearned run on two hits. The final run came of the game came in the ninth inning with Grae Kessinger's RBI single scored Stubbs, who reached on an error.

Matt Ruppenthal (0-1) took the loss for Quad Cities after allowing three runs in four innings, striking out five and walking one.

Game 1 of the best-of-three Western Division Championship Series is on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in Clinton. Cedar Rapids will host Game 2 on Sunday at 5:05 p.m. and Game 3 on Monday at 6:35 p.m., if necessary. You can listen to the action on 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 FM and also online at www.kmryradio.com, and www.kernels.com.

Fans can purchase tickets for all 2019 Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling 319-896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office will be open on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and reopen on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. prior to Game 2.

