Mitch Hooten Selected as MWL Sports Turf Manager of the Year

September 6, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) News Release





South Bend, IN - The Midwest League is pleased to announce Mitch Hooten, Head Groundskeeper for the West Michigan Whitecaps, has been selected as the recipient of the 2019 Midwest League Sports Turf Manager of the Year Award.

Mitch Hooten has been the head groundskeeper for the West Michigan Whitecaps for three seasons, starting at Fifth Third Ballpark prior to the 2017 season. Mitch is a 2012 graduate of Mississippi State University with a degree in Agronomy with an emphasis in Golf and Sports Turf Management. He spent the 2016 season with the Beloit Snappers as the Head Groundskeeper, and also has worked in grounds with the Toledo Mud Hens, Detroit Tigers, Nashville Sound, and Kannapolis Intimidators. In his spare time, he likes to spend time with his wife Emily, daughters Madalyn and Charlotte, and dog Dixie. Ian Williamson assists Mitch on the grounds crew.

The Midwest League Field Managers selected the award winner based on quality of playing surface, infield/outfield turf, and preparation of field, quality of pitching mounds, home plate, bullpens, warning track and crew professionalism. This award is presented by Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball.

President Dick Nussbaum commented on the award, "We take great pride in the quality of our playing fields in the Midwest League, and that quality does not happen by accident and was reflected in the many comments we received from the managers in our League. I know it was very hard to pick a winner this year but it makes it all the more impressive what Mitch has done at West Michigan. Congratulations to him and the Whitecaps organization for supporting Mitch in this effort."

