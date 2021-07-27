Kengor Ties RBI Mark in 15-6 Win

July 27, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City Monarchs News Release









Brock Gilliam deals a pitch in the ninth inning of the Kansas City Monarchs 15-6 win

(Kansas City Monarchs, Credit: Molly Kaiser) Brock Gilliam deals a pitch in the ninth inning of the Kansas City Monarchs 15-6 win(Kansas City Monarchs, Credit: Molly Kaiser)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs (38-22) took home a massive win against the Houston Apollos (8-52 15-6, courtesy of infielder Will Kengor who tied a franchise record for the number of RBIs in a game.

The Apollos scored two runs in the top of the second, taking an early lead over Kansas City.

Will Kengor kicked off the Monarchs' offense with a three-run homer in the bottom of the second, scoring himself, Gaby Guerrero, and Casey Gillaspie.

Houston made its way back to the top of the scoreboard, hitting four runs in the top of the third.

Kansas City answered quickly, with Morgan McCullough hitting a double then running home after a sacrifice fly by Darnell Sweeney, cutting into the Apollos' lead 6-4 as they headed into the fourth inning.

Justin Donatella (1-0) relieved starting right-handed pitcher Justin Shafer in the top of the fourth. Shafer walked off the mound after pitching for three innings, recording seven hits, six runs, four earned runs, one walk and five strikeouts.

The Monarchs continued to chip away in the bottom of the fourth, beginning with a double by Gillaspie. After advancing to third after a Colin Willis put out, a wild pitch while Charcer Burks was up to bat allowed Gillaspie to punch in a run, putting Kansas City behind by only one run, 5-6.

Kansas City took the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning, starting with a broken-bat single to left by Gaby Guerrero to score McCullough. A single to center field by Colin Willis then scored Grotjohn and Guerrero. The offense didn't stop there; McCullough hit another single and scored both Willis and Burks.

Righthander Ryan Newell took over the mound in the top of the sixth, relieving winning pitcher Donatella. Donatella pitched for two innings, recorded one hit, and one strikeout.

In the bottom of the eighth, Darnell Sweeney tacked on another run for the Monarchs after Colin Willis advanced to first off of a fielder's choice.

Kengor then hit a three-run home run all the way to the T-Mobile Home Run Hill, tying the franchise record for the number of RBIs (7) in a game.

Basehor, Kansas native and rookie right-handed pitcher Brock Gilliam stepped on the mound for the top of the ninth, relieving Jacob Lindgren. Gilliam recorded three-straight strikeouts in his pro debut, giving Kansas City the win 15-6.

The Kansas City Monarchs will match up against the Houston Apollos again tomorrow, with the first pitch set for 7:00 p.m. with the gates opening at 6:00 p.m. The game can be heard on the Monarchs Broadcast Network with the pre-game beginning at 6:30 p.m. and the video stream airing on aabaseball.tv

Tickets to all Monarchs games can be purchased by calling 913-328-5618 or by visiting monarchsbaseball.com.

WP: Justin Donatella (1-0)

LP: Tucker Smith (1-5)

S: NA

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 27, 2021

Kengor Ties RBI Mark in 15-6 Win - Kansas City Monarchs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.