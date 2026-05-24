Kelsey Plum Drops 38 PTS in Sparks Thriller Win

Published on May 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video







We've got these Kelsey Plum buckets on repeat

She went off for 38 PTS, 4 REB, 9 AST, and 6 3PM as the Sparks won a THRILLER in Vegas!

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The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 23, 2026

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