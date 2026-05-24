WNBA Las Vegas Aces

Kelsey Plum Drops 38 PTS in Sparks Thriller Win

Published on May 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video


We've got these Kelsey Plum buckets on repeat

She went off for 38 PTS, 4 REB, 9 AST, and 6 3PM as the Sparks won a THRILLER in Vegas!

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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 23, 2026


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