Kaylan Marckese Named Rowdies Honorary Captain Following Return to Tampa Bay Area

July 29, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







Tampa, FL: The Tampa Bay Rowdies welcomed St. Pete native and new Tampa Bay Sun FC goalkeeper Kaylan Marckese back to the Bay Area Saturday night by naming her Honorary Captain for its game against Charleston.

"It's amazing to be the Honorary Captain on 727 Night, being a 727 native," said Marckese after receiving a warm ovation from the Rowdies faithful. "It's just really exciting to be here with my team and support the Rowdies. I appreciate you all coming out, and we'll see you all on the 18th."

Marckese returned to the Tampa Bay area earlier this month following four years abroad playing for Selfoss, HB Køge, where she won two-consecutive league titles, one of football's most renowned clubs in Arsenal, and Bristol City on loan. The goalkeeper made a name for herself during the 2021-22 UEFA Women's Champions League, tallying 48 saves, which was the most by any goalkeeper in the competition.

With Marckese and her teammates in attendance on Saturday night, the Rowdies were able to complete a 2-0 comeback to defeat the Charleston Battery 4-2. Marckese and the Sun will be looking to emulate that success next month, as they kick off their inaugural season in the USL Super League August 18th against Dallas Trinity FC at the Riverfront Stadium.

