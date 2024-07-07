Kayla Thomas Secures a Walk-off Home Run for Win One of Two

July 7, 2024 - Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Madison Night Mares News Release







MADISON, WI - The Madison Night Mares came out with two more wins added to their record today after a completion game from a rainout and a full game.

The completion game made up the rainout on July 2nd and began in the bottom of the third with one out. The Steam were leading 7-2.

The Night Mares took an inning to respond, but they were able to bring in Dani Lucey (University of Wisconsin-Madison) for their first run of today's portion of the game. Valerie Osthoff (Carroll University of the Steam was then quickly able to come in for an earned run in the fifth. Then in the sixth inning, starter Mackenzie Willis (California State University Monterey Bay) reached the pitch limit and was replaced by Rachel Mori. Carly Oliver (University of the Cumberlands) then knocked a two-run triple before Kayla Thomas (Campbell University) was able to end the game with a walk-off home run that launched over left field.

Then in the second game, Oliver was able to tack on another triple. Haley Remington (University of Wisconsin-Parkside) was able to lock in another RBI when helping send Oliver to home. The Night Mares then entered a fiery nine-run inning where they saw Lexie Shaver (Salt Lake Community College) hit a two-run double as well as Thomas crank another home run over the left side of the fence. The score then became 10-0.

Then, in inning four, the Steam was able to score four runs amid Holly Lowenberg (Bryant & Stratton College) coming into the circle. In the top of the sixth, Calli Janik (Mount Mary University) of the Steam hit a home run to score two more runs. The final score was 12-6 Night Mares.

The Night Mares were able to overcome to play strong defense and hit the ball more intentionally than they had in previous games, helping them win both of these games today.

The Night Mares play next at home on July 8th where they are followed by baseball. The Night Mares' game will begin at 3:35 PM.

